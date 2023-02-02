This Adani Group stock gets 'Buy' tag from brokerages post in-line Q3 results
- ICICI Securities has upgraded the cement stock's rating to BUY (from Add)
Cement maker ACC Ltd's Q3 FY23 EBITDA declined 32% from the year ago quarter, with blended EBITDA/ton also declining similarly, both being broadly in line with analysts estimates. The company reported a net profit of ₹113 crore during the December 2022 quarter, down 60% year-on-year (YoY), on higher costs, flat cement prices and stagnant volume growth, whereas its revenue was up 7% from the same quarter previous year at ₹4,537 crore.
