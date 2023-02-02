This Adani Group stock gets 'Buy' tag from brokerages post in-line Q3 results

"We maintain BUY on ACC shares, with a target price of ₹2,630/share, owing to its attractive valuation. ACC margin recovered due to realisation recovery and opex cool-off. The integrated plant at Ametha in MP is delayed by a year to Q2FY24. The upcoming expansion in the central market will boost its volume growth visibility from H2FY24 onwards. ACC is also increasing its green power/fuel mix to mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs," said brokerage HDFC Securities.