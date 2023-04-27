ACC share price volatile ahead of Q4FY23 earnings; brokerages see a YoY fall in volume1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects ACC's volume to de-grow YoY owing to the strike at the Himachal plant for more than two months.
Shares of ACC opened flat and traded volatile in early trade on Thursday ahead of its January-March quarter earnings. The stock opened at ₹1,738.05 against the previous close of ₹1,738.25 and touched its high and low of ₹1,741.70 and ₹1,735.20, respectively, within the first 10 minutes of the trade.
