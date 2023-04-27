Shares of ACC opened flat and traded volatile in early trade on Thursday ahead of its January-March quarter earnings. The stock opened at ₹1,738.05 against the previous close of ₹1,738.25 and touched its high and low of ₹1,741.70 and ₹1,735.20, respectively, within the first 10 minutes of the trade.

The cement manufacturer is to announce its March quarter scorecard on Thursday, April 27, 2023, which is expected to show some pressure on the volume due to a long strike at the Himachal plant.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects ACC's volume to de-grow YoY owing to the strike at the Himachal plant for more than two months.

However, the brokerage firm expects the cement company's revenue to be marginally higher owing to better realization year-on-year (YoY).

Besides, Axis expects ACC's gross margin to contract owing to higher cost YoY. Ebitda margin may be lower on YoY but higher quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). PAT, too, maybe lower YoY owing to higher costs.

EPS may be in line with PAT. EBITDA/tonne may be lower on a YoY basis. The realization may be higher YoY. Cost/tonne may be higher as cost escalates, Axis said.

Brokerage BOBCAPS pointed out that Adani Cement had to shut down operations at plants in Gagal and Darlaghat (Himachal Pradesh) due to a dispute with truck operators, which had a material impact on volumes, causing ACC to lag industry volume growth of 20 per cent YoY.

BOBCAPS expects ACC to post a 22.4 per cent YoY fall in EBITDA and a 418 bps fall in EBITDA margin.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct also underscored that ACC's volumes during the quarter may be impacted owing to a shutdown in plant operations in Himachal Pradesh for nearly 50 days in Q4FY23E.

"We expect volumes to decline marginally by 0.5 per cent YoY to 7.7 MT. We expect realisations to decline one per cent QoQ (up 2 per cent YoY) to ₹5,833/t. Revenues are expected to increase one per cent YoY to ₹4,475 crore," said ICICI Direct.

"Moderation in fuel costs and improved operational efficiency through group synergy are expected to aid profitability. We expect EBITDA/t to improve sequentially to ₹678/t in Q4FY23E (Q3FY23: ₹492/t)," ICICI Direct said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

