AccelerateBS India share price locked at 5% upper circuit after listing at hefty premium1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
AccelerateBS India's shares listed at a premium on the BSE SME exchange. The IPO was subscribed 49.19 times, with strong interest from retail investors.
AccelerateBS India Ltd shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday. The stock was listed at ₹109.50 per share, 21.67 percent higher than the issue price of ₹90 on the BSE SME exchange. AccelerateBS India shares extended gains posting and were locked at 5% upper circuit after making a strong debut.
