Accenture share price crashes 7% after Q3 results as drop in new bookings overshadow revenue beat

Accenture share price plunged more than 11% on Friday after the multinational IT services company announced its third quarter results. Accenture share price hit an intraday low of $273.19 apiece, falling over 11% on Friday, June 20. However, Accenture shares closed the session 6.86% lower at $285.37 on NYSE.

Accenture Q3 Results 2025 Accenture reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth to $17.7 billion in the March-May 2025 quarter, beating Wall Street estimates of $17.30 billion, driven by growing demand for the consulting giant’s AI-driven services from enterprise customers. Accenture said its for the quarter ended May 2025 reflects a foreign-exchange impact of approximately positive 0.5%.

Profit per share of $3.49 also beat estimates of $3.32. Accenture reported a gross margin for the quarter at 32.9% against 33.4% in the year-ago period.

The Ireland-headquartered firm raised the lower band of its full-year revenue growth outlook to 6-7% in local currency from 5-7% earlier. The firm expects revenues in the range of $17 billion to $17.6 billion in Q4 FY25.

Accenture’s total cash balance at the end of Q3 was $9.6 billion.

The company operates on a September-August fiscal calendar.

However, Accenture reported a second straight drop in quarterly new bookings, which overshadowed the company’s revenue beat and an increase in its annual forecasts, sending its shares down more than 6%.

Bookings - which represent future revenue secured through contracts - fell 6% to $19.70 billion in the third quarter, worse than the 3% decline in the previous quarter.

Accenture said 30 clients recorded quarterly bookings of greater than $100 million, compared with 32 in the previous quarter. Generative AI bookings totaled about $1.5 billion.

The Americas contributed the largest share of the total revenue, amounting to $8.97 billion. Following this, the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) generated $6.23 billion, while the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $2.53 billion.

The company increased its data and AI workforce to approximately 75,000 and looks to reach 80,000 by the end of FY26. Its global employee count at the end of the quarter stood at about 7,90,000.

Accenture Share Price Performance Accenture share price has dropped 10% in one month, and has declined 22% in the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Accenture stock price has declined 18%, while it is down nearly 7% in one year. However, Accenture shares have delivered 42% returns on five years.

