Accenture Q2 Results: Tech firm raises full-year revenue growth forecast to 5-7% on growing AI services demand

Accenture raised its annual revenue forecast due to increasing demand for AI integration services. The company now anticipates revenue growth between 5% and 7%, up from 4% to 7%, driven by strong project demand in cloud migration and digital transformation.

Updated20 Mar 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Accenture Q2 Results: Tech firm raises full-year revenue growth forecast to 5-7% on growing AI services demand(REUTERS)

Accenture raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on growing demand for its services to help clients integrate AI-powered tools into their operations.

Strong demand for large-scale projects in cloud migration, artificial intelligence-led digital transformation and data security has helped companies such as Accenture.

Accenture has secured several large projects and partnered with banks, telecommunication firms and sports firms among others.

The company now expects annual revenue to grow between 5% and 7%, compared with its prior forecast of 4% to 7%. Analysts had expected revenue growth of 5.7%, according to data compiled by LSEG.

First Published:20 Mar 2025, 04:36 PM IST
