Accenture Q4 revenue rises 7%, tops estimates on AI-led demand surge

Accenture results in focus: Global consulting company Accenture reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, with revenue rising 7% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which came above the Wall Street estimates of $17.38 billion, led by the growing demand for the consulting giant's AI-driven services from enterprise customers.

Investors welcomed the company’s strong performance, with shares of the Dublin-based firm rising 3.7% in volatile premarket trading. Higher sales also shrugged off concerns about the impact of federal government cuts on its revenue, which had weighed on the stock, causing it to fall 32% so far this year.

The company’s GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter came in at 11.6%, down 270 basis points, while the adjusted operating margin improved slightly to 15.1%, up 10 basis points.

On earnings, fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS declined 15% to $2.25, while adjusted EPS rose 9% to $3.03. For the year, GAAP diluted EPS increased 6% to $12.15, and adjusted EPS climbed 8% to $12.93.

Generative AI drives $1.8 billion in quarterly new bookings The technology consulting company reported new bookings of $21.3 billion, bringing the full-year total to $80.6 billion. Generative AI continued to play a significant role, contributing $1.8 billion in new bookings for the quarter and $5.9 billion for the year.

Quarterly revenues in U.S. dollar terms were up 7% and 4.5% in local currency, while full-year revenues reached $69.7 billion, reflecting a $4.8 billion, or 7%, increase in both U.S. dollars and local currency.

Also Read | As IT giants lose favour, investors are chasing these three AI stocks instead

Accenture shares have fallen 32% this year through Wednesday's close, with investors concerned about the impact of federal government cuts on consultant revenue.

Accenture forecasts 2–5% revenue growth in FY26 For fiscal year 2026, Accenture expects revenue growth of 2% to 5% in local currency. Excluding the anticipated 1% to 1.5% impact from its U.S. federal business, revenue growth is projected in the range of 3% to 6%.

The company forecasts full-year GAAP diluted EPS between $13.19 and $13.57, representing a 9% to 12% increase, while adjusted EPS is expected to range from $13.52 to $13.90, reflecting growth of 5% to 8%.

Additionally, Accenture plans to return at least $9.3 billion in cash to shareholders during fiscal 2026.

Meanwhile, Accenture has proposed setting up a new campus in Visakhapatnam, aiming to add about 12,000 jobs to its workforce in the country, Reuters reported earlier this week.