Accenture Q4 revenue rises 7%, tops estimates on AI-led demand surge

Accenture results in focus: Global consulting company Accenture reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, with revenue rising 7% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which came above the Wall Street estimates of $17.38 billion, led by the growing demand for the consulting giant's AI-driven services from enterprise customers.
Investors welcomed the company’s strong performance, with shares of the Dublin-based firm rising 3.7% in volatile premarket trading. Higher sales also shrugged off concerns about the impact of federal government cuts on its revenue, which had weighed on the stock, causing it to fall 32% so far this year.
The company’s GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter came in at 11.6%, down 270 basis points, while the adjusted operating margin improved slightly to 15.1%, up 10 basis points.
On earnings, fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS declined 15% to $2.25, while adjusted EPS rose 9% to $3.03. For the year, GAAP diluted EPS increased 6% to $12.15, and adjusted EPS climbed 8% to $12.93.
The technology consulting company reported new bookings of $21.3 billion, bringing the full-year total to $80.6 billion. Generative AI continued to play a significant role, contributing $1.8 billion in new bookings for the quarter and $5.9 billion for the year.
Quarterly revenues in U.S. dollar terms were up 7% and 4.5% in local currency, while full-year revenues reached $69.7 billion, reflecting a $4.8 billion, or 7%, increase in both U.S. dollars and local currency.
Accenture shares have fallen 32% this year through Wednesday's close, with investors concerned about the impact of federal government cuts on consultant revenue.
For fiscal year 2026, Accenture expects revenue growth of 2% to 5% in local currency. Excluding the anticipated 1% to 1.5% impact from its U.S. federal business, revenue growth is projected in the range of 3% to 6%.
The company forecasts full-year GAAP diluted EPS between $13.19 and $13.57, representing a 9% to 12% increase, while adjusted EPS is expected to range from $13.52 to $13.90, reflecting growth of 5% to 8%.
Additionally, Accenture plans to return at least $9.3 billion in cash to shareholders during fiscal 2026.
Meanwhile, Accenture has proposed setting up a new campus in Visakhapatnam, aiming to add about 12,000 jobs to its workforce in the country, Reuters reported earlier this week.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.