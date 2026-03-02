Subscribe

Accord Transformer & Switchgear share price hits 5% upper circuit after decent debut

Accord Transformer & Switchgear debuted on BSE SME at 50, 8.7% above the issue price of 46. The IPO was subscribed 357.37 times, with 55.62 lakh shares issued. The company specializes in electrical power equipment and reported a profit after tax of 6.05 crore for FY 2025.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Mar 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Karbonsteel Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 9. The SME IPO will close on Thursday, September 11. (an AI-generated image)
Karbonsteel Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 9. The SME IPO will close on Thursday, September 11. (an AI-generated image)
AI Quick Read

Accord Transformer & Switchgear share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. Accord Transformer & Switchgear share price today opened at 50, which is 8.7% higher than the issue price of 46. Post a strong debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit at 52.50 per share.

Advertisement

The initial public offering (IPO) of Accord Transformer & Switchgear had a subscription period that ran from Monday, February 23 until Wednesday, 25. With a face value of 10, shares in the Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO are priced between 43 and 46. At least 3,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO subscription status was 357.37 times on the last day of bidding.

Accord Transformer & Switchgear, founded in 2014, is a reputable firm involved in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and supplying a wide array of electrical power and distribution equipment.

Also Read | Clean Max Enviro share price makes weak debut, lists at 10% discount

With more than a decade of experience, the company meets both standard and tailored needs of clients in diverse sectors, such as power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, industrial applications, infrastructure projects, and electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.

Advertisement

The organization runs two manufacturing plants in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while its registered office is situated in Manesar, Haryana. These plants feature state-of-the-art equipment, including plasma cutting systems, foil winding machines, shot blasting and painting booths, as well as fully equipped in-house testing laboratories, which facilitate proficiency in the design, production, testing, and implementation of essential power systems.

For the financial year 2025, the company announced a total income of 79.20 crore and a profit after tax amounting to 6.05 crore. As of March 31, 2025, the net worth was recorded at 21.54 crore, while total borrowings reached 11.81 crore.

Also Read | Shree Ram Twistex share price lists at massive 35% discount to IPO price

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO details

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO consisted of a new issuance of 55.62 lakh shares valued at up to 25.59 crore.

Advertisement

The company intends to allocate 13.03 crore for capital expenditures related to machinery and equipment, while 10 crore will be directed toward working capital needs.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. serves as the lead manager for the book, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. has taken on the role of registrar for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt Ltd. is designated as the Market Maker for the company.

Also Read | Why has SpiceJet share price rallied 8% today; find out here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram is a Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, and business news. With over eight years of experience in j...Read More

IPOAccord Transformer & SwitchgearIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAccord Transformer & Switchgear share price hits 5% upper circuit after decent debut
Read Next Story