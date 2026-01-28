Accretion Nutraveda IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME issue

Accretion Nutraveda IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Accretion Nutraveda, which opened for bidding today, January 28, received a tepid response from investors, with the issue being subscribed only 0.01 times as of noon.

The issue received bids for just 15,000 shares against 12.80 lakh shares on offer. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Accretion Nutraveda issue details 1. Accretion Nutraveda IPO date: The issue opened for subscription today, January 28, and will remain open until Friday, January 30.

2. Accretion Nutraveda IPO price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹122 and ₹129 per equity share.

3. Accretion Nutraveda IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹24.77 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 0.19 crore shares.

4. Accretion Nutraveda IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 2,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.58 lakh for retail investors.

5. Accretion Nutraveda IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved 9.08 lakh shares for QIB, 2.76 lakh for NII, and 6.40 lakh for retail investors.

6. Accretion Nutraveda IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Monday, February 02. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, February 03, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Accretion Nutraveda IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on BSE SME on Wednesday, February 04.

8. Accretion Nutraveda IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of Accretion Nutraveda IPO on Wednesday was 0, indicating that the stock might list the same as the IPO price.

9. Accretion Nutraveda IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Sunflower Broking Pvt. Ltd.

10. Accretion Nutraveda overview: It is engaged in the manufacturing of Ayurvedic and nutraceutical products in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, oral liquids, powders, oils, and external preparations like balms, creams, and gels.