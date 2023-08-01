In an interview with Mint, Gaurav Dua , Senior VP & Head of Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas believes the second half could be tough for developed economies as the impact of rate hikes starts to reflect on consumer spending, real estate and other key constituents of the economy. In the domestic market, the elections in key states and the run-up to general elections next year could result in some volatility.

What is your view on the current market structure? What could push the market higher from here on? What are the key challenges for the market for the next 6-12 months?

Markets have touched all-time high levels lately. But are nowhere close to all-time high valuations. That’s because Nifty has spent almost 20 months in the range of 16,000-18,000 level before breaking out.

And in this period, the earnings have grown by 28-30 per cent; thereby resulting in a moderation of valuation multiples. Nifty is trading at 15-18 per cent cheaper valuations compared to October 2021.

Having said this, the second half could be tough for developed economies as the impact of rate hikes starts to reflect on consumer spending, real estate and other key constituents of the economy. Domestically, the elections in key states and the run-up to general elections next year could result in some volatility.

Given the healthy growth in earnings and expected multi-year economic upcycle in India, the volatility for any domestic and global reasons would be an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks at better price points for handsome returns over the next two-to-five years.

Do we still have time to bet on auto and financial stocks, or have we missed the rally?

Autos and financials have come out of a multi-year downturn in the past one year or so.

The upcycle is likely to last for the next couple of years backed by an upturn in the Indian economy. So there is still a lot of room for healthy returns in autos and financials for the next few years.

But one needs to be selective and accumulate in a staggered manner post the recent rally in auto and financial stocks.

Why have realty stocks been rising of late? What is the road ahead for them?

Real estate normally has an upcycle of five-to-eight years after 8-10 years of sluggish phase. The upcycle in real estate has just started 18-24 months back which is reflected in record registration worth ₹3.47 lakh crore in the last fiscal year (FY23).

The momentum is sustained in the first quarter of this fiscal and inventory levels have come down to as low as 18-20 months in many micro markets down from 4045 months a couple of years back.

The interest rates are also close to the peak and should ease out in the next 18-24 months leading to an additional push to the real estate sector from lower mortgage rates.

Thus, we are extremely bullish on the real estate sector. But to play the real estate upcycle, one can also invest in building materials, mortgage financiers and other related sectors rather than have a concentrated portfolio in favour of pure real estate companies.

What sectors one should invest in for the next two-to-three years?

To play the economic upcycle in the Indian economy, it is advisable to have overweight positions in banks and financials, real estate and building material, industrial, engineering and select consumer companies.

We also believe that pharma and healthcare could outperform over the next couple of years, both in the domestic formulations and generic formulation space.

Recently Sharekhan launched InvesTiger app. Could you please throw some light on it how useful it is for retail investors?

InvesTiger is a hassle-free way of investing in a portfolio of well research stocks in a disciplined manner to effectively leverage the promising investment opportunities available in the Indian equity market.

The three things that the InvesTiger app is designed to make effortless are: (1) identify the right stocks from the right sector, (2) active track the stocks, (3) Provide research alerts to take timely action (in terms of booking profits or even loss, if required) which is an essential part of disciplined investment approach.

Currently, we offer eight carefully curated stock baskets that are backed by active research coverage of 228 companies by the in-house 12-member fundamental research team.

The stock baskets have given index-beating returns and well appreciated by over 10,000 retail investors in the last one year since their launch in June 2022. To further widen the range of investment solutions for retail investors, we plan to introduce an ETF basket and three solution-oriented mutual fund baskets.

Our endeavour is to continuously innovative both in terms of better features and range of offerings, to enhance the customer experience and provide a cost-effective and delightful investment journey to retail investors.

Investors can start to invest at a relatively small ticket size of ₹50,000 lumpsum initial investment currently which we intend to bring down to ₹20,000-25,000 by the introduction of ETF and mutual fund baskets.

Many new investors feel overwhelmed by information overload. How should they pick stocks? What strategy should they follow while picking stocks?

It requires a lot of time and effort to process and take required and timely action given the information overload in the digitally connected world and the fast-changing macro dynamics domestically and globally.

Hence, it is important to take professional help for investing directly in equities or investing indirectly through mutual funds. InvesTiger is an initiative towards empowering retail investors by leveraging our in-house research expertise in a disciplined manner.

What’s more important is that the app-based investment solutions on InvesTiger are highly cost-effective with the levy of just standard brokerage and no other fee, lock-in period or any kind of additional charges.

We, at Sharekhan, have years of research and investment expertise to understand the macrocycle and invest accordingly in structurally growing sectors and stocks. We also use a bottom-up approach to identify and select promising investment ideas from small-cap space.

