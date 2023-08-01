Accumulate quality stocks; overweight on banks, financials, real estate: Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas5 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Gaurav Dua said autos and financials have come out of a multi-year downturn and the upcycle is likely to last for the next couple of years. He said one should accumulate auto and financial stocks in a staggered manner.
In an interview with Mint, Gaurav Dua, Senior VP & Head of Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas believes the second half could be tough for developed economies as the impact of rate hikes starts to reflect on consumer spending, real estate and other key constituents of the economy. In the domestic market, the elections in key states and the run-up to general elections next year could result in some volatility.
