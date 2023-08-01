In an interview with Mint, Gaurav Dua, Senior VP & Head of Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas believes the second half could be tough for developed economies as the impact of rate hikes starts to reflect on consumer spending, real estate and other key constituents of the economy. In the domestic market, the elections in key states and the run-up to general elections next year could result in some volatility.

