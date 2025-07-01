Ace Alpha Tech IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide

Ace Alpha Tech IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Ace Alpha Tech IPO is expected to be finalized today. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private, or the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from June 26 to June 30, saw a robust response from investors, being oversubscribed by 102 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 170 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 91.92 times and the QIB was booked at 67 times.

The IPO price was set at ₹69 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 02, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of July 03, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several purposes, including capital expenditure, unidentified acquisition, and general corporate purposes.

Steps to check Ace Alpha Tech IPO status If you have applied for the Ace Alpha Tech IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

You can check the Jay Ace Alpha Tech IPO allotment status at this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1: Visit the above link, which will take you to Ace Alpha Tech IPO's registrar's website, i.e., Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2: Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set if the allocation is completed.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: The screen will show the IPO status, and the number of Ace Alpha Tech IPO shares allotted.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Ace Alpha Tech Incorporated in 2012, Ace Alpha Tech Private Limited (AATPL) is engaged in legal, accounting, bookkeeping, auditing activities, tax consultancy, market research, public opinion polling, business, and management consultancy.

They offer a range of services, including institutional trading tools, B2B retail trading platforms, user management systems, and proprietary trading systems. The company caters to a diverse clientele, from institutional investors to retail traders, and emphasizes seamless order management, risk mitigation, and efficient trading practices.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO GMP today The Ace Alpha Tech GMP, or grey market premium, stands at ₹26 per share today, indicating that the stock may list ₹26 higher than the issue price of ₹69. The grey market premium reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price.