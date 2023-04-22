Ace investor Ashish Dhawan made a fresh stake in Equitas SFB during Q4: Buy, sell or hold?

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform said “The Equitas Small Finance Bank is looking good on the charts as it is making higher tops and higher bottoms guarded by the 20 day exponential moving average on the Weekly chart. The bank also has a high capital adequacy ratio with good growth in its operating profit in the results of the last quarter. In fact, this stock has never closed below the 20day EMA on the weekly chart right from September of 22. Until the stock gives a decisive close below 62.5, one can continue to ride the upward trend on this stock. There is a near term resistance pivot in the stock around the 75 levels which should mostly act only as a speed bump in the stock and it should continue to move on to break it's all time high."