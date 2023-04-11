Ace investor Ashish Kacholia buys 4 lakh shares in Venus Pipes; ICICI Prudential MF picks 111 Cr shares in Sagar Cements

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia buys 4 lakh shares in Venus Pipes; ICICI Prudential MF picks ₹111 Cr shares in Sagar Cements3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:48 PM IST
- Ahead of Q4 earnings results this week and the CPI data that is expected for release tomorrow, Indian equities ended the day higher amid conflicting global market signals.
Ahead of Q4 earnings results this week and the CPI data that is expected for release tomorrow, Indian equities ended the day higher amid conflicting global market signals. The key index, the Nifty, climbed by 0.6%, while the Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty Small Cap jumped by 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Sensex rose by 0.52%. Besides the higher end, the Indian stock market witnessed two major block deals where Ace investor Ashish Kacholia buys 4 lakh shares in Venus Pipes and on the other hand ICICI Prudential MF picks ₹111 Cr shares in Sagar Cements.
