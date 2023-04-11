Ace investor Ashish Kacholia buys 4 lakh shares in Venus Pipes; ICICI Prudential MF picks 111 Cr shares in Sagar Cements

The shares of Sagar Cements closed today on the NSE at ₹200.40 apiece level, up by 8.35% from the previous close of ₹184.95. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹272.00 on (11-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹154.00 on (21-Jun-2022). Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer - Tips2trades said “4 consistent quarters of net loss coupled with high debt-equity and poor return ratios make Sagar Cements a risky buy from a long term perspective. 210 is a strong resistance on the Daily charts. Only a close above this level could lead to a target of 240. Support will be at 192."