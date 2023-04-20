Ace investor Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this multibagger stock, scrip ended on a green note by 4%

Ashish Kacholia, a renowned investor, raised his stake in Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works from 2.30% in the December quarter of 2022 or Q3FY23 to 2.50% in Q4FY23, according to shareholding pattern data for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 or Q4FY23 published on the stock exchanges. The number of shares that he holds in the company now stood at 2,70,000 shares during Q4FY23 compared to 2,50,000 shares recorded in the previous quarter or Q3FY23.