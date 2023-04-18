Ace investor Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this specialty chemical stock: Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:04 PM IST
- Fineotex Chemical is a small cap company recorded a market cap of ₹2,701 Cr during closing today.
Fineotex Chemical is a small cap company recorded a market cap of ₹2,701 Cr during closing today. The company produces specialty chemicals for a variety of industries, including textile, home care, hygiene, mining, apparel, water treatment, leather, construction, paint, agrochemicals, and adhesives. Over 450 speciality chemicals and enzymes are produced by Fineotex Chemical Limited, a market leader.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×