Fineotex Chemical is a small cap company recorded a market cap of ₹2,701 Cr during closing today. The company produces specialty chemicals for a variety of industries, including textile, home care, hygiene, mining, apparel, water treatment, leather, construction, paint, agrochemicals, and adhesives. Over 450 speciality chemicals and enzymes are produced by Fineotex Chemical Limited, a market leader.

Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake in the firm by 0.2%, according to the company's shareholding pattern for the quarter from January to March, or Q4FY23. He now has a stake in it worth 2.8% as opposed to 2.6% earlier. The renowned investor is the company's largest shareholder with 31,24,072 shares valued at 76.97 crores. Ashish Kacholia publicly owns 43 stocks with a net worth of about Rs. 1,814.8 Cr., according to his latest shareholding pattern available publicly.

The shares of Fineotex Chemical closed today on the NSE at ₹244.50 apiece level, down by 0.99% from the previous close of ₹246.95. The stock recorded a net traded volume of 1,50,915 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,15,637 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹409.00 on (13-Sep-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹149.70 on (11-May-2022). During the quarter ended March 2022 or Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 65.04%, FIIs stake of 0.71%, DIIs stake of 3.65% and a public stake of 30.62%.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Fineotex Chemical Limited is a fundamentally strong company with consistent ROCE & profit growth over the last several years. Technically, the stock is in a bearish trend on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 253. A daily close below support of 234 could lead to a lower target of 203 in the near term."

