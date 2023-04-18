Ace investor Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this specialty chemical stock: Do you own?

Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake in the firm by 0.2%, according to the company's shareholding pattern for the quarter from January to March, or Q4FY23. He now has a stake in it worth 2.8% as opposed to 2.6% earlier. The renowned investor is the company's largest shareholder with 31,24,072 shares valued at 76.97 crores. Ashish Kacholia publicly owns 43 stocks with a net worth of about Rs. 1,814.8 Cr., according to his latest shareholding pattern available publicly.