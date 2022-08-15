Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the investor who saw the future

Another lesser-known aspect of Jhunjhunwala was his philanthropy, imbued in him by his late father, who taught him the quantum of wealth earned was less important than how it was used. Jhunjhunwala once recalled his father asking him, “How much tax have you paid and how much charity have you done." Taking his late father’s desire to heart, he donated 25% of his annual income toward charitable work centred on education, which saw him debut on the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2021, alongside Wipro’s Azim Premji.