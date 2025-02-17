Markets
Ace investor Madhusudan Kela picks stake in India’s largest solar module manufacturer
Equitymaster 4 min read 17 Feb 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Summary
- This stock has become one of his largest positions in recent times. Take a look…
After a blockbuster IPO debut in late 2024, and a rough ride following that, India’s largest solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies has once again gained attention, this time due to a buy transaction by one of the renowned investors in India.
