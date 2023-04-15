Ace investor Mukul Agarwal bought stake in this multibagger stock that rallied over 110% in 1 year

On Thursday, the shares of De Nora India closed on the NSE at ₹1,067.00 apiece level, up by 12.54% from the previous close of ₹948.10. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 142.09% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 580% over the past three years. The stock's multibagger return over the past year was 111.98%, and YTD, it climbed by 61.41% in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,080.00 on (13-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹460.20 on (12-Apr-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 53.68%, FIIs stake of 0.56%, and a public stake of 45.76%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}