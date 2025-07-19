Ace investor Mukul Agrawal adds Wendt India in June quarter, buys 2.50% stake

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal acquired a 2.50% stake in Wendt (India) Ltd, owning 50,000 shares as of June 30, 2025. Wendt specializes in precision grinding and honing equipment. Agrawal also reduced stakes in Sula Vineyards and Raghav Productivity Enhancers during the same quarter.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Jul 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal picked up a 2.50% stake in small-cap Wendt (India) Ltd during the June 2025 quarter, as per the latest shareholding data. Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 50,000 equity shares in the company as of June 30, 2025.

Wendt India specialises in the production, distribution, and maintenance of Super Abrasives, high-precision grinding and honing equipment, custom machines, and precision components.

On Friday, Wendt shares closed 2.80% higher at 11,243.25 apiece on the BSE. The company is set to announce its Q1FY26 results on Monday, 21 July 2025.

Recently, reports indicate that Mukul Mahavir Agrawal acquired a 1.14% stake in the small-cap company Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services during the quarter ending in June 2025, according to the latest shareholding data.

The well-known investor often referred to as the Warren Buffett of India, has decreased his investments in two small-cap firms—Sula Vineyards and Raghav Productivity Enhancers—during the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2025.

Based on data from BSE, the prominent investor has lowered his stake from 2.19% to 1.78% in June 2025. Agrawal now possesses 15,00,000 shares in that small-cap stock. He has also reduced his holdings in Raghav Productivity Enhancers from 1.55% in the March quarter to 1.04% in the June quarter. According to BSE data, the successful investor currently holds 4,78,000 shares in the small-cap company.

Wendt India -Q4 results

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ending January-March 2025 amounted to 12.89 crore, according to their statement. The city-based firm, which is part of the diverse Murugappa Group, had reported a profit of 13.38 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the year concluding on March 31, 2025, the consolidated net profit was 39.48 crore, compared to 40.95 crore achieved during the same timeframe last year.

The consolidated total income for the January-March 2025 quarter increased to 77.71 crore, up from 71.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

