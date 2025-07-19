Ace investor Mukul Agrawal adds Wendt India in June quarter, buys 2.50% stake

Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal picked up a 2.50% stake in small-cap Wendt (India) Ltd during the June 2025 quarter, as per the latest shareholding data. Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 50,000 equity shares in the company as of June 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Wendt India specialises in the production, distribution, and maintenance of Super Abrasives, high-precision grinding and honing equipment, custom machines, and precision components.

On Friday, Wendt shares closed 2.80% higher at ₹11,243.25 apiece on the BSE. The company is set to announce its Q1FY26 results on Monday, 21 July 2025.

Recently, reports indicate that Mukul Mahavir Agrawal acquired a 1.14% stake in the small-cap company Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services during the quarter ending in June 2025, according to the latest shareholding data.

Also Read | Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Ace investor slashes stakes in these 2 stocks in Q1

The well-known investor often referred to as the Warren Buffett of India, has decreased his investments in two small-cap firms—Sula Vineyards and Raghav Productivity Enhancers—during the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Based on data from BSE, the prominent investor has lowered his stake from 2.19% to 1.78% in June 2025. Agrawal now possesses 15,00,000 shares in that small-cap stock. He has also reduced his holdings in Raghav Productivity Enhancers from 1.55% in the March quarter to 1.04% in the June quarter. According to BSE data, the successful investor currently holds 4,78,000 shares in the small-cap company.

Wendt India -Q4 results The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ending January-March 2025 amounted to ₹12.89 crore, according to their statement. The city-based firm, which is part of the diverse Murugappa Group, had reported a profit of ₹13.38 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

For the year concluding on March 31, 2025, the consolidated net profit was ₹39.48 crore, compared to ₹40.95 crore achieved during the same timeframe last year.

The consolidated total income for the January-March 2025 quarter increased to ₹77.71 crore, up from ₹71.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.