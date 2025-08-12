Ace investor Nimisha Pandey raises stake in THIS small-cap NBFC stock under ₹50

Nimisha Pandey portfolio: Ace Investor Nimisha Pandey has increased her stake in NBFC company Paisalo Digital through open market transactions, on Tuesday, August 11. According to the exchange filing, the ace investor has raised her stake to 5.18 per cent from 4.70 per cent.

The ace investor has acquired 43,15,000 shares, taking her total stake in Paisalo Digital Limited to 4,67,32,362 shares, as per the filing.

Before this transaction, she owned 4,24,17,362 shares, accounting for 4.70 per cent of the company’s total share/voting capital. The shares were purchased via the open market, raising her holding to 4,67,32,362 shares, equivalent to 5.18 per cent of the total share/voting capital.

Apart from prominent investors, LIC holds a 1.1 per cent stake in the small-cap firm, while SBI Life Insurance owns a 9 per cent share.

Paisalo Digital Q1 results 2025 Paisalo Digital’s shares surged today after the company posted a 13.7 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY2026). Net profit came in at ₹47.17 crore, up from ₹41.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s total income jumped 17.2 per cent to ₹218.70 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹186.55 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. For the quarter ended June 30, Paisalo Digital’s gross non-performing assets stood at 0.82 per cent, while net non-performing assets were at 0.66 per cent.

"The first quarter earnings of fiscal 2026 mark a good start to the year for Paisalo Digital, as we delivered our highest-ever total income and achieved a significant milestone of crossing 11 million customers. The addiction of approximately 1.5 million customers in a single quarter highlights the growing relevance of our inclusive, last-mile credit model," Paisalo Digital's deputy Managing Director Santanu Agarwal, said in a statement.

