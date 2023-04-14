Ace investor Porinju Veliyath bought a stake in this multibagger penny stock, scrip hit 5% upper circuit

The shares of Edvenswa Enterprises closed on Thursday at a 5% upper circuit limit at ₹54.99 apiece level on the BSE. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 180.85% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 12.06% so far in 2023. The stock has gone up by over 27% during the past five trading sessions, from ₹43.22 to the existing price per share, while it has fallen by 2.91% over the past month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹75.82 on (17/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹19.59 on (16/05/2022). During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 72.14% and a public stake of 27.86%.