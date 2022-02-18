Ace investor Radhakishan Damani buys stake in hospitality company

Speaking on this new Radhakishan Damani stock; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Advani Hotels and Resorts shares have strong support at ₹69 apiece levels and after sudden rise in the counter some profit-booking is expected. One should buy this stock at current levels and keep on accumulating on big dips till it is quoting above ₹69. It is expected to go up to ₹130 levels in short term. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹69 while taking position in this Radhakishan Damani stock."