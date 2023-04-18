Small-cap firm Technocraft Industries (India) has a market worth of ₹3,477 Cr at today's closure. In addition to operating in the engineering industry, the company also sells cotton yarn. High-quality steel tubes are successfully produced and supplied by Technocraft, an Ahmedabad-based exporter and provider of textile processing equipment and components.

Ace Investor Sunil Singhania has added an additional stake in Technocraft Industries (India) in his portfolio during Q4FY23 or the quarter ended March 2023. He has increased his investment in the firm by 0.2 percent, moving it from 3 percent in the December quarter to 3.2 percent in Q4FY23. The current holding of Sunil Singhania in Technocraft Industries (India) stands at ₹111.5 crores worth 735,324 shares.

The shares of Technocraft Industries (India) closed today on the NSE at ₹1,535.00 apiece level, down by 2.52% from the previous close of ₹1,574.75. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 29,052 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 44,407 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,583.90 on (17-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹701.05 on (14-Oct-2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.61%, FIIs stake of 0.77%, DIIs stake of 4.53% and a public stake of 20.08%.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Technocraft Industries has been a consistent performer in terms of both profitability and return ratios but technically looks bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 1575. Investors should be booking profits at current levels and wait for a dip near support of 1165 to buy for better returns in the coming weeks."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

