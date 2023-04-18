Ace Investor Sunil Singhania bought stake in this multibagger stock that rallied over 100% in 6 months

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Technocraft Industries has been a consistent performer in terms of both profitability and return ratios but technically looks bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 1575. Investors should be booking profits at current levels and wait for a dip near support of 1165 to buy for better returns in the coming weeks."