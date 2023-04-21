Ace investor Vijay Kedia raises stake in this multibagger stock, scrip up over 100% in 6 months2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:05 PM IST
- During today's close, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, a small cap company, achieved a market cap of ₹306.00 Cr.
During today's close, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, a small cap company, achieved a market cap of ₹306.00 Cr. The Pune, India-based Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL) is a pioneer in the automation industry with more than a decade of experience in the automotive, non-automotive, general, and government sectors. Customers of ARAPL may be found in China, India, and other Asian countries. The main field of expertise is automatic car parking systems, according to the company. As per the official website of Affordable Robotic & Automation, it is a turnkey automation solution provider for all types of industrial automation needs, including line automation, assembly line automation, conveyor automation, robotic inspection stations, pick and place systems, gantry automation, auto assembly stations, robotic welding cell & lines, fixed, indexing, and rotary type welding fixtures, spot, mig, and tig welding robotic cells, SPMs for welding, pneumatic, hydraulic, and hydro-pneumatic SPMs, jigs, gauges, and fixtures.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started