Ace investor Vijay Kedia raises stake in this multibagger stock, scrip up over 100% in 6 months

The shares of Affordable Robotic & Automation closed today on the BSE at ₹300.60 apiece level, down by 1.57% from the previous close of ₹305.40. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 11,200 shares and a deliverable volume of 7,200 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 82.41% and on a YTD basis, it has rallied 16.68% so far in 2023. It produced a multibagger return of 101.44% during the previous six months, but it has dropped by 4.43% over the last month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹424.20 on (24/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹106.10 on (21/06/2022). During the quarter ended March 2023 or Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 61.48% and a public stake of 38.52%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}