Acetech E-Commerce share price makes flat debut on NSE SME, lists at the IPO price of ₹112

Acetech E-Commerce share price made a flat debut in the Indian stock market on Monday, March 9. The stock listed at the IPO price of 112 apiece on NSE SME.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Mar 2026, 10:36 AM IST
This means that the IPO allottees made no gain or loss over the Acetech E-Commerce IPO listing.

The listing of Acetech E-Commerce IPO came in line with the market expectations. Ahead of the listing, the GMP of the Acetech E-Commerce IPO was 0, which indicated a flat debut.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO details

The 49-crore IPO, which was open for subscription from February 27 to March 4, witnessed moderate investor participation, with the issue subscribed 1.14 times overall. The retail segment was subscribed about 1.16 times, while the non-institutional investor category saw 1.57 times subscription. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed just once.

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 43.7 lakh equity shares, raising nearly 48.95 crore.

The company offers a variety of consumer-focused products, including wellness items, accessories and equipment, which it sells through online platforms and distribution networks. To support order fulfilment across regions, it operates warehouses in Bhiwandi, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Gretex Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

IPO Listing
