ACME Solar Holdings IPO : From financials to GMP, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP before subscribing

  • ACME Solar Holdings IPO: From financials to GMP, 10 key things to know from the RHP before subscribing. Issue opens on 6 November for Subscription

Ujjval Jauhari
Published31 Oct 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Acme Solar Holdings IPO : Key things from the RHP
Acme Solar Holdings IPO : Key things from the RHP(https://www.acmesolar.in/)

ACME Solar Holdings IPO: From financials to GMP, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP before subscribing to the Issue that opens on 6 November for Subscription

1.ACME Solar Holdings IPO key dates: Subscriptions for ACME Solar Holdings' initial public offering (IPO) will commence on November 6, 2024, and end on November 8, 2024. On Monday, November 11, 2024, the allocation for the ACME Solar Holdings IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Picks: Reliance, BEML among 5 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081

2.ACME Solar Holdings IPO size

The IPO for ACME Solar Holdings is a book-built offering worth 2,900.00 crores. The offering consists of an offer to sell 1.75 crore shares worth 505.00 crores and a new issue of 8.29 crore shares for 2,395.00 crores.

The proposed listing date for ACME Solar Holdings' initial public offering (IPO) is set for Wednesday, November 13, 2024, on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read | October Sell-Off: Nifty 50 tumbles 6% to log worst monthly show since March 2020

3.ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribing details

The price range or price band for ACME Solar Holdings' IPO is 275 to 289 per share. 51 shares is the minimum lot size required for an application.

Looking at issue price and lot size, retail investors must invest a minimum of 14,739 in order to qualify. For bNII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (3,468 shares), or 1,002,252, and for sNII, it is 14 lots (714 shares), or 206,346, respectively.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: Here’s what GMP signals ahead of issue opening on November 6

4. ACME Solar Holdings IPO registrar and lead managers-

The book running lead managers of the ACME Solar Holdings IPO are Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Jm Financial Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

5.About ACME Solar Holdings Limited

Incorporated In June 2015, Acme ACME Solar Holdings Limited is an Indian electricity producer from renewable energy sources. The company is one of the largest producers of electricity from wind and solar energy in India.

The company specializes in the development, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance of large-scale renewable energy projects.

6.ACME Solar Holdings IPO promoters

The company's promoters are Mamta Upadhyay, Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, MKU Holdings Private Limited, and Upadhyay Family Trust.

7. ACME Solar Holdings -Objectives of the issue

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the Objective of paying back or partial repayments of some outstanding loans taken out by the subsidiaries; and for general corporate objectives.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Brigade Hotel Ventures files DRHP with Sebi for ₹900 crore IPO

8.ACME Solar Holdings IPO financials

ACME Solar Holdings Limited's revenue increased by 7.71% and net profit rose multifols from a loss to p[rofit in FY24 over FY23

9. ACME Solar Holdings Peers

Adani Green Energy Ltd and ReNew Energy Global PLC are the peers of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd.

10. ACME Solar Holdings GMP or Grey Market Premium

The grey market premium of Acme Solar Holdings IPO is Nil currently as per investorgain.com. This means that shares of ACME Solar Holdings are available in the grey market without any premium

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsACME Solar Holdings IPO : From financials to GMP, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP before subscribing

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power share price

440.05
03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
12.9 (3.02%)

Hindalco Industries share price

686.05
03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-1.6 (-0.23%)

Tata Steel share price

148.65
03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
4.7 (2.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,331.50
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
42 (3.26%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,304.70
03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
30.65 (2.41%)

Gillette India share price

9,970.40
03:50 PM | 31 OCT 2024
210.65 (2.16%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

626.10
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
11.85 (1.93%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

712.45
03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-51.7 (-6.77%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

203.20
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.1 (-5.62%)

PCBL share price

410.80
03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-22.45 (-5.18%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

627.35
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-31.35 (-4.76%)
More from Top Losers

Cipla share price

1,553.20
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
135.75 (9.58%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,612.25
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
130 (8.77%)

Doms Industries share price

2,781.00
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
205.4 (7.97%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,220.50
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
87.15 (7.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.