Acme Solar Holdings: Small-cap stock bags NHPC's 275 MW battery storage deal in Andhra Pradesh. Details here

Small-cap stock: Acme Solar Holdings on Thursday, 26 June 2025, emerged as the winner of the NHPC tender in Andhra Pradesh, where the company will be tasked with creating a 275 megawatt (MW) battery storage unit, according to an exchange filing.

“ACME Solar Holdings Limited has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC’s tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani,” said the company in the BSE filing.

“We feel privileged for the opportunity to develop NHPC’s standalone Battery Energy Storage System project in Andhra Pradesh. This milestone reflects ACME Solar’s commitment to pioneering innovative clean energy solutions that strengthen India’s grid reliability and accelerate the nation’s renewable energy transition,” said Rahula Kashyapa, the chief commercial officer of Acme Solar.

Acme Solar Holdings Share Price Trend Acme Solar Holdings shares closed 0.62 per cent higher at ₹246.70 after Thursday's stock market close, compared to ₹248.25 in the previous market close. The company announced the NHPC deal update after the stock market hours on 26 June 2025.

The shares of the renewable energy producer have given the investors more than 7.63 per cent returns since its listing on the Indian stock market in November 2024.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have given 4.96 per cent returns in 2025, and are trading 1.19 per cent in the last five stock market sessions.

Acme Solar Holdings shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹292 on 4 December 2024 and their 52-week low level at ₹167.55 on 28 January 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹14,954.74 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

