ACME Solar inks pact with NHPC to supply 250 MW electricity to RE project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings on Friday said it has inked a pact with state-owned NHPC to supply 250 MW of electricity from a renewable energy project in Rajasthan.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed at a tariff of ₹4.56 per kWh for a minimum annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and to meet 90 per cent of peak power requirement of 4 hours daily, according to a company statement.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) signed a 25-year PPA with NHPC Limited, a AAA-rated central government enterprise, for its 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Rajasthan, the company said.

This PPA marks a significant step in strengthening ACME Solar's footprint in the FDRE space while supporting India's clean energy ambitions through an innovative mix of solar, wind, and battery storage technology.

The project will be connected to an ISTS (Inter-State Transmission System) substation for which connectivity is already in place.

The requisite approval under section 63 of the Electricity Act 2003 for adoption of tariff has been issued by CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) on June 19, 2025, the company said.

ACME Solar Portfolio Overview With this, the company's PPA-signed portfolio stands at 5,130 MW, of which 2,826.2 MW is already operational, and the balance is under various stages of implementation.

ACME Solar's overall portfolio comprises 86 per cent offtake with central government enterprises and the remaining 14 per cent with State discoms.