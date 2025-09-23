ACME Solar secures ₹1,100 crore refinancing from SBI for 300 MW project in Rajasthan.

ACME Solar Holdings announced on Tuesday that it has secured ₹1,100 crore in domestic financing from the State Bank of India (SBI) for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan.

The funding will be used to refinance existing debt, lowering the project’s financing cost by nearly 100 basis points. SBI has extended this refinancing for a tenure of about 17 years.

According to the company, the move aligns with its strategy to optimize financing costs across its portfolio and strengthen its credit standing through potential rating upgrades. The Rajasthan project, operational for around six months, has consistently delivered at optimal capacity utilization factor (CUF) levels.

With the reduced cost of debt, ACME Solar aims to further reinforce its financial position while pursuing substantial capacity expansion in the coming years. The company is a fully integrated renewable energy player, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), hybrid solutions, and an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.

Acme Solar Q1 results 2025 The renewable energy firm posted strong first-quarter earnings, with EBITDA rising 76% year-on-year to ₹531 crore.

ACME Solar further reported a 71.8 per cent jump in total revenue to ₹584 crore, while profit after tax soared 9,319 per cent to ₹131 crore, compared to just ₹1 crore in the same period last year. The company also sustained a robust EBITDA margin of 90.9 per cent.

This strong performance was largely attributed to the commissioning of 350 MW of new projects during the quarter, which included its first 50 MW wind project in Gujarat. With this addition, ACME’s operational capacity rose to 2,890 MW, marking a 115.7 per cent increase year-on-year.

