ACME Solar share price jumps 3% as firm launches QIP at ₹294.13 floor price

ACME Solar Holdings share price increased over 3% on June 2 after announcing a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) with a floor price of 294.13. The company aims to raise capital from institutional investors as it expands its renewable energy portfolio.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Jun 2026, 10:12 AM IST
ACME Solar share price jumps 3% as firm launches QIP at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>294.13 floor price
ACME Solar share price jumps 3% as firm launches QIP at ₹294.13 floor price(AP)

ACME Solar Holdings share price rose more than 3% on Tuesday, June 2, after the renewable energy company announced the launch of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The company has fixed the floor price for the issue at 294.13 per share, representing a discount of about 4.16% to Tuesday's closing price of 306.90 per share. ACME Solar also stated that it may, at its discretion, offer an additional discount of up to 5% on the floor price in accordance with regulatory norms.

The QIP launch is aimed at raising capital from institutional investors and comes as the company continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

Investor sentiment remained positive following the announcement, helping the stock outperform the broader market on Tuesday.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

Renewable EnergyAcme Solar Holdings
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