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ACME Solar share price jumps 3% as firm launches QIP at ₹294.13 floor price

ACME Solar Holdings share price increased over 3% on June 2 after announcing a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) with a floor price of 294.13. The company aims to raise capital from institutional investors as it expands its renewable energy portfolio.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Jun 2026, 10:12 AM IST
ACME Solar share price jumps 3% as firm launches QIP at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>294.13 floor price
ACME Solar share price jumps 3% as firm launches QIP at ₹294.13 floor price(AP)
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ACME Solar Holdings share price rose more than 3% on Tuesday, June 2, after the renewable energy company announced the launch of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The company has fixed the floor price for the issue at 294.13 per share, representing a discount of about 4.16% to Tuesday's closing price of 306.90 per share. ACME Solar also stated that it may, at its discretion, offer an additional discount of up to 5% on the floor price in accordance with regulatory norms.

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The QIP launch is aimed at raising capital from institutional investors and comes as the company continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

Investor sentiment remained positive following the announcement, helping the stock outperform the broader market on Tuesday.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Renewable EnergyAcme Solar Holdings
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