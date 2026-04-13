ACME Solar share price jumps 7% after HSBC assigns ‘Buy’ call, sees up to 30% upside potential

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd surged nearly 7% on Monday, April 13, outperforming weak market trends after global brokerage HSBC initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹350, implying an upside of 30%.

HSBC highlighted that ACME currently operates around 3 GW of generation capacity, with an additional ~3.3 GW tied up under long-term, 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs). These contracted projects are expected to drive a 2.7x increase in overall capacity over the next two to three years.

Beyond this, according to the brokerage, the company has a further 1.8 GW of awarded projects that are yet to be converted into PPAs, providing additional growth visibility. Strategically, ACME is transitioning from a pure-play solar developer to a diversified renewable energy player, focusing on firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions that integrate solar, wind, and battery storage.

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“We forecast EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 72% over FY26-28. Earnings visibility is strong as 84% of ACME’s contracted portfolio with 25-year fixed tariff PPAs are backed by central government agencies. We also think the company is well placed to benefit from the early adoption of BESS and FDRE projects. Working capital improved to 23 days from 93 days in FY24 due to a fall in receivables, which increases confidence in the strength of its balance sheet,” said brokerage HSBC.

According to HSBC, key downside risks for ACME Solar Holdings include its relatively high leverage, with projects typically financed at an 80:20 debt-to-equity ratio. The brokerage also flagged potential risks from rising equipment and borrowing costs, which could impact project economics. Additionally, delays in commissioning contracted capacity may affect growth timelines, while lower-than-expected power generation could weigh on overall performance and returns.

Additionally, HSBC's report pointed out that renewable energy is already significantly more affordable than thermal power in India, and we anticipate that renewables will receive further support from Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that store energy from solar and wind sources for later use.

According to the report, the implementation of BESS improves grid reliability, lowers energy expenses, and offers backup power, particularly during peak demand in the evening. As BESS prices decline and confidence in their effectiveness grows, we expect an increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources. ACME currently possesses 1.1 GWh of BESS, which enables it to earn extra merchant revenue prior to this capacity being incorporated into more sophisticated firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) initiatives.

ACME Solar Holdings share price today According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, shares of ACME Solar Holdings are exhibiting a strong bullish trend, forming a higher top–higher bottom structure and trading above all key moving averages. The stock has gained over 5% with robust volumes, indicating continued buying interest and the potential for further upside in the near term. He highlighted that the recent higher bottom around ₹270 acts as immediate support, while the stock could move towards the ₹300 level in the short term.

Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the stock has recently been forming a higher top higher bottom structure and thus looks bullish. The immediate supports for the stock are placed around ₹261 and ₹250.