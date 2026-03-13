ACME Solar share price jumps over 9% despite stock market crash; here's why

ACME Solar share price jumped over 9% on Friday, March 13 after it announced that through its various subsidiaries, it has commissioned 142.67 MW/481.49 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in phase-1 out of its total planned BESS capacity of 585 MW/2011.24 MWh under these SPVs in Rajasthan.

These BESS are connected with the existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on a merchant basis on a short-term basis, generating additional revenue stream through price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours.

Eventually they will be integrated with respective FDRE projects, which will then continue under the PPA for 25 years, stated ACME Solar.

Overall, the firm's current portfolio requires the installation of about 17 GWh of BESS in multiple phases across different states, the company stated.

ACME Solar Holdings is a prominent entity in the renewable energy sector, boasting a diverse range of offerings totaling 8,071 MW across solar, wind, storage, FDRE, and hybrid solutions.

Their operational contracted capacity reaches 2,966 MW, along with 481 MWh dedicated to battery energy storage systems (BESS). Currently, they have a contracted capacity of 5,105 MW under construction, which includes approximately 16.5 GWh of BESS installations. The portfolio of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that are under construction amounts to 3,304 MW.

On Thursday, the company announced that its subsidiary, ACME Greentech Seventh Pvt Ltd, has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with SJVN Ltd to provide 450 MW through a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Power Project.

According to a company statement, the PPAs were formalized for a duration of 25 years on March 2.

The tender (Tranche-FDRE-4) was released in accordance with the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) regulations, and an e-reverse auction took place on October 9, 2025, with the letter of award being issued on November 10, 2025.

The projects will be linked to ISTS substations and will make use of ACME Solar's night-time connectivity in regions of high irradiation in Rajasthan.

ACME Solar share price today ACME Solar share price today opened at ₹241.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹262.45 per share, and an intraday low of ₹239.10 apiece.

Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that ACME Solar share price has seen a consolidation in last few weeks. Prices have given a breakout above its 200 DEMA today with good volumes which is a positive sign. If the stock manages to stay above the 240 mark, then we could see a pullback towards ₹265 and ₹290 in the near term.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business.



