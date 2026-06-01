Acme Solar share price jumps to all-time high amid reports of ₹2,500 crore QIP move

Acme Solar Holdings share price jumped over 4% on Monday to hit its all-time high, supported by strong buying momentum. Acme Solar shares rallied as much as 4.61% to a fresh high of ₹324.40 apiece on the NSE.
The mid-cap stock extended its gaining streak for the seventh consecutive session on Monday.
In these seven sessions, Acme Solar share price has surged more than 15%.
The gains in Acme Solar share price today was also supported by strong buying volumes. Around 40 lakh equity shares of Acme Solar Holdings changed hands on stock exchanges on June 1 as against its one week average trading volume of 29 lakh shares and one month average volume of 19 lakh shares.
The company is expected to launch a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) soon to raise funds for its capital expenditure and growth plans, CNBC-TV18 reported.
According to the news report, Acme Solar Holdings is likely to raise ₹2,500 crore from the QIP, which will aid its capex and growth plans.
The equity dilution via QIP will also help the company meet the SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norms, the report added, quoting sources.
The promoter shareholding in Acme Solar Holdings at the end of March 2026 quarter stood at 83.29%, while public shareholders held 16.61% stake in the company.
Acme Solar share price has gained nearly 4% in one month and surged more than 33% in three months. The stock has rallied 39% in six months and has risen 19% in one year.
“Acme Solar Holdings share price has recently seen a resumption of its uptrend from its 50 DEMA support. However, prices are trading near its previous swing high of ₹320 - 325, which needs to be surpassed for a continuation of uptrend,” said Ruchit Jain, Head, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
According to him, the immediate supports for Acme Solar shares are now placed around ₹294 and ₹282.
At 12:35 PM, Acme Solar share price was trading 1.43% higher at ₹315.00 apiece on the BSE.
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Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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