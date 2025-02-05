Mint Market

Stock to buy: Acme Solar shares surge 8% as Motilal Oswal, JM Financial initiate coverage, see 26-59% upside potential

Nishant Kumar
Updated5 Feb 2025, 11:12 AM IST
Acme Solar share price surges 8%; Motilal Oswal, Jm Financial see 26-59% upside.

Rising for the second consecutive session, Acme Solar share price surged almost 8 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, February 5. Acme Solar shares opened at 215 against their previous close of 207.60 and rose 7.8 per cent to the level of 223.75. Around 11 AM, the stock traded 6.70 per cent higher at 221.50 apiece.

The recently-listed stock jumped after top brokerage firms, including Motilal Oswal Financial Services and JM Financial, initiated coverage on the stock, expressing bullish views.

ACME Solar Holdings share price debuted on November 13 last year. As of the previous session's close of 207.60, the stock is down 28 per cent against its issue price of 289. 

The stock hit an all-time high of 292 on December 4 last year and an all-time low of 167.55 on January 28 this year. 

Acme Solar shares: Ready to rise?

 

More to come…

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 11:12 AM IST
