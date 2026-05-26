ACME Solar shares climb 3% after announcing a 25-year power purchase pact with SECI

ACME Solar shares climbed 3% in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 26 May, after announcing a 25-year power purchase pact with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), with a size of 300 MW at a tariff of ₹6.28 per unit.

ACME Solar Holdings' share price opened at ₹300.20 against its previous close of ₹301 and climbed 2.7% to an intraday high of ₹309.20. Around 1:10 pm, the stock was 1% up at ₹304, looking set to extend gains for the fourth consecutive session.

On Tuesday morning, ACME Solar said its wholly-owned subsidiary, ACME Renewtech Sixth Private Limited, had signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a AAA-rated central government enterprise, for 300 MW/1,200 MWh ISTS-connected assured peak power capacity.

As per the company, the project was awarded to it under SECI’s FDRE tranche-VII tender, pursuant to the letter of award (LOA) dated 10 February 2026. The tender was issued under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) guidelines, with the e-reverse auction conducted on 2 February 2026.

With this, out of the total contracted portfolio of 8,070 MW, the PPA-signed portfolio stands at 6,570 MW, said ACME Solar.

ACME Solar share price trend ACME Solar shares hit a 52-week low of ₹195.65 on 27 January this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹324.25 on 15 September last year.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 28% compared to a 10% fall in the Sensex.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since February this year.