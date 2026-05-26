ACME Solar shares climb 3% after announcing a 25-year power purchase pact with SECI

ACME Solar shares climbed 3% in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 26 May, after announcing a 25-year power purchase pact with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), with a size of 300 MW at a tariff of ₹6.28 per unit.

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ACME Solar Holdings' share price opened at ₹300.20 against its previous close of ₹301 and climbed 2.7% to an intraday high of ₹309.20. Around 1:10 pm, the stock was 1% up at ₹304, looking set to extend gains for the fourth consecutive session.

On Tuesday morning, ACME Solar said its wholly-owned subsidiary, ACME Renewtech Sixth Private Limited, had signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a AAA-rated central government enterprise, for 300 MW/1,200 MWh ISTS-connected assured peak power capacity.

As per the company, the project was awarded to it under SECI’s FDRE tranche-VII tender, pursuant to the letter of award (LOA) dated 10 February 2026. The tender was issued under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) guidelines, with the e-reverse auction conducted on 2 February 2026.

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With this, out of the total contracted portfolio of 8,070 MW, the PPA-signed portfolio stands at 6,570 MW, said ACME Solar.

ACME Solar share price trend ACME Solar shares hit a 52-week low of ₹195.65 on 27 January this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹324.25 on 15 September last year.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 28% compared to a 10% fall in the Sensex.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since February this year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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