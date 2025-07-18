ACME Solar signs a battery energy storage purchase agreement with NHPC: Details here

Stock Market Today: ACME Solar on Friday announced having signed a battery energy storage purchase agreement with NHPC.

ACME Solar battery energy storage purchase agreement details ACME Solar Holdings Limited on Friday, 18 July 2025, announced having signed a battery energy storage purchase agreement with NHPC. The agreement with NHPC is for a total contracted capacity of 275 MW / 550 MWh

As per the release by ACME Solar on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, “ACME Solar Holdings, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has signed Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreements (BESPA) with NHPC for a total contracted capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh across two Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.”

The projects were secured at ₹2,10,000 per MW per month for 50MW/100MWh and ₹2,22,000/MW/month for 225 MW/450 MWh through an e-reverse auction on June 24, 2025.

Letters of Award (LOA) for these projects were issued on July 8, 2025.

The projects are under the Government of India's Viability Gap Funding (VGF) plan, which provides ₹27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the total project cost, whichever is lower.

The customer's identification as Andhra Pradesh facilitated a smooth transition from LOA to BESPA signing. These groundbreaking projects in Andhra Pradesh are set to be operational within 18 months after signing the BESPA.

Establishing the standalone BESS installation at the customer's site, with their own land and evacuation infrastructure, will speed up project execution.

ACME Solar Holdings is a prominent integrated renewable energy player with a diverse portfolio of 6,970 MW and 550 MWh across solar, wind, and storage.

ACME Solar share price movement ACME Solar share price opened at 280.25, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹278.60. The ACME Solar share price, though, hit intraday highs of ₹287 and also dipped to lows of ₹274.50 amid weakness in the Indian stock Market when the benchmark indices also slipped more than 0.5%

The ACME Solar share price, however, is inching close to 52-week highs of ₹30144.15 and has rebounded well from 52 week low of ₹167.55 in January 2025.

