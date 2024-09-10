Midcap defence stock snaps four-day losing streak on govt order win, stock up 76% in one year; Buy or sell?

  • Action Construction Equipment Share Price Today: Shares of the midcap defence stock snapped its four-day losing streak on Tuesday after receiving orders from the defence ministry

Nikita Prasad
Published10 Sep 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Trade Now
Action Construction Equipment Share Price Today: The construction major received orders from the Defence Ministry
Action Construction Equipment Share Price Today: The construction major received orders from the Defence Ministry

Action Construction Equipment Share Price Today: Shares of Action Construction Equipment Ltd snapped their four-day losing streak on Tuesday, September 10, after receiving new work orders from the Ministry of Defence. The midcap construction machinery manufacturing company's stock price has risen nearly 76 per cent in the last one year on growth prospects from orders.

“We wish to inform that in our endeavour to expand business in the Defence Sector, Action Construction Equipment Limited has been awarded with a prestigious order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 99 forklifts. This order demonstrates our efforts under the “Make in India” and “AatmaNirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India,” Action Construction Equipment said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Also Read: HAL, BEL, Mazagon, Cochin Shipyards other Multibagger Defence stocks see up to 24% correction in a month . Buy or Sell?

Action Construction Equipment Share Price Trend

In the last three months, shares of the midcap stock have declined over 13 per cent. However, in the last one year, the company has delivered over 76 per cent returns to investors, against Nifty 50's returns of 26.34 per cent. 

In the last three years, Action Construction Equipment has delivered massive multibagger returns of 432.93 per cent, far outperforming Nifty 50 and Sensex that gave 44.17 per cent and 40.5 per cent returns respectively.

On Tuesday, shares of Action Construction Equipment opened at 1,258.65 and gained around two per cent to hit an intra day high of 1,278.15 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 2.28 per cent higher at 1,263.75 apiece on the BSE.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMidcap defence stock snaps four-day losing streak on govt order win, stock up 76% in one year; Buy or sell?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

445.20
03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
27.35 (6.55%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

138.90
03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
5.85 (4.4%)

Tata Steel

149.45
03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

285.80
03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
4.25 (1.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Aether Industries

1,059.45
03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
90.05 (9.29%)

Allcargo Logistics

71.09
03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
5.58 (8.52%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

758.65
03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
54.45 (7.73%)

Linde India

7,900.00
03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
528.45 (7.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue