Action Construction Equipment Share Price Today: Shares of Action Construction Equipment Ltd snapped their four-day losing streak on Tuesday, September 10, after receiving new work orders from the Ministry of Defence. The midcap construction machinery manufacturing company's stock price has risen nearly 76 per cent in the last one year on growth prospects from orders.

“We wish to inform that in our endeavour to expand business in the Defence Sector, Action Construction Equipment Limited has been awarded with a prestigious order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 99 forklifts. This order demonstrates our efforts under the “Make in India" and “AatmaNirbhar Bharat" initiatives of the Government of India," Action Construction Equipment said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Action Construction Equipment Share Price Trend In the last three months, shares of the midcap stock have declined over 13 per cent. However, in the last one year, the company has delivered over 76 per cent returns to investors, against Nifty 50's returns of 26.34 per cent.

In the last three years, Action Construction Equipment has delivered massive multibagger returns of 432.93 per cent, far outperforming Nifty 50 and Sensex that gave 44.17 per cent and 40.5 per cent returns respectively.