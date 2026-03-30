Markets offer an entry point, but sticking to large-cap indices may no longer work: Samco MF CEO Viraj Gandhi

How do you view the current market landscape, and what approach should investors take to navigate the ongoing volatility?

Volatility is the new normal; it is no longer a short-term phase but a permanent part of the investment journey. What is more important to understand is—how do you navigate it? To navigate this, one must recognize that rapid environmental shifts create a ‘new normal’ in which past behaviours and strategies must be updated to remain effective. If you can adapt to these shifts and understand how the world is changing, volatility ceases to be a hurdle and instead becomes your best friend in identifying the next set of winners.