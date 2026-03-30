Future wealth will be driven by active stock-picking, identifying newer growth segments currently outside the major indices and holding them through their growth phase, said Viraj Gandhi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Samco Mutual Fund.
Markets offer an entry point, but sticking to large-cap indices may no longer work: Samco MF CEO Viraj Gandhi
SummaryInvestors must shift from a passive, large-cap focus to active stock-picking to capture growth in India’s evolving ‘new normal’, according to Samco Mutual Fund’s CEO Viraj Gandhi.
Future wealth will be driven by active stock-picking, identifying newer growth segments currently outside the major indices and holding them through their growth phase, said Viraj Gandhi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Samco Mutual Fund.
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