Active traders on stock exchanges in India hit 1.2 crores in FY 22

Besides, the number of active dematerialised (Demat) accounts in the country jumped 63 per cent in the past year to more than one crore in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), shows data provided by SEBI annual report.According to the report, the journey of the securities market since the pandemic’s outbreak has been spectacularly marked by an unprecedented spurt in Demat accounts opened at both the depositories - CDSL and NSDL. The number of individual Demat accounts has increased by 1.4 times in NSDL and by 3.2 times in CDSL from 2020 to March 2022.The number of investor accounts registered with Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) registered a strong growth of 88.4% (year-on-year) to 630 lakh at the end of March (compared to 334 lakh at the end of the previous year).