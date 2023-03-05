Adani block deal impact: FPIs sold ₹5,294 cr in equities in Feb, but buys ₹8,939 cr in 3 days3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- Last week, mega-buying from foreign investors in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, and Adani Transmission lifted overall market sentiments. US-based GQG Partners purchased equity shares in these Adani companies for a massive ₹15,446 crore in a series of secondary block deals.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) closed the month of February as net sellers with an outflow of more than ₹5,200 crore in Indian equities. However, the start of March month has seen hefty buying from FPIs. Between March 1st to March 3, FPIs have pumped in over ₹8,300 crore in equities. The strong buying in the initial days of the current month can be due to large inflows from foreign investors in four Adani firms. Going forward, bond yields are likely to play a spoilsport for foreign funds inflow in domestic equities.
